Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive intelligence solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti's competitive intelligence engagement helped a company in the medical device industry to optimize their pricing models to outperform the global competition. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client increase the win rate by 50%.

Pricing is an integral part of any business and plays a crucial role in influencing the long-term success of any business. This makes it imperative for businesses to set optimal prices for their products by taking into consideration the market demands. Competitive pricing strategy helps businesses to competitively price their products and ensures long-term business success.

The business challenge: The client is a medical device supplier based out of the United States. The client faced difficulties in adapting to market changes. As a result, they started losing their market share to their competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to identify their competitors' business strategies and respond faster to their initiatives. Also, they wanted to identify their competitors' pricing strategies and make changes to their pricing models accordingly.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution comprised of:

A market intelligence study to gather comprehensive insights into the US medical devices market

A competitor research engagement to analyze the business strategies and processes of the top companies in the US medical device industry

A competitive pricing strategy to identify the factors impacting the prices of medical devices

The business impact of the engagement for the medical device supplier:

Surpassed the global competition and increased sales win rate by 50%

Gained a leading edge in the market

Increased sales and profits

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

