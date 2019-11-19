Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market entry strategy. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market entry strategy helped a fast food restaurant to capture higher market share in new segments and yield huge profits.

Devising a sound market entry strategy is becoming pre-requisite for businesses. A market entry strategy can help businesses to identify potential barriers to market entry and build robust route-to-market strategies. As such, companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market entry solutions.

The business challenge: The client, a fast food company based out of the United States, wanted to expand their service offerings to profitable markets. Before investing a huge sum into the expansion project, they wanted to identify the profitable markets for expansion and analyze the market entry barriers. Additionally, the client wanted to understand new opportunities and devise robust route-to-market strategies.

Infiniti's market entry strategy comprised of:

A market research study to review the macro and micro-economic environment

A market trend analysis engagement to identify the latest trends in the fast food market

A market opportunity assessment to assess profitable opportunities in new markets

The business impact of the engagement for the fast food restaurant:

Identified profitable markets for expansion

Increased sales and brand loyalty

Attracted new customers and retained valuable ones

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

