

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $55.65 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $77.52 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $987.47 million from $973.53 million last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



