The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from record levels while the S&P was flat on Tuesday as dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Kohl's fueled worries about consumer spending while uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute simmered in the background. Expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal and a largely better-than-expected third-quarter corporate earnings season have fueled a Wall Street rally over recent weeks, helping all three indexes set record highs. With less than an hour of trading left in the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93.69 points, or 0.33%, to 27,942.53, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 points, or 0.03%, to 3,122.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.63 points, or 0.37%, to 8,581.56.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...