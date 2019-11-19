Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, the United States' first intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory powered by real-world infrastructure and 5G connectivity, announced today its participation in the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, November 19-21, 2019.

"We are extremely excited to meet with peers and partners from across the globe, and share our experience as one of the first real-world smart city ecosystems in the USA and partner in helping the most innovative companies prove out and make decisions on the next generation of intelligent mobility and smart city technologies," said Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners. "Our 5G-enabled living laboratory provides both startups and mature companies around the world the opportunity to push the frontier of emerging technology in a real-world setting that is nearly impossible to replicate in a closed lab."

About Smart City Expo World Congress

Smart City Expo World Congress is the leading international event focusing on cities and smart urban solutions. Organized by Fira de Barcelona from 19th to 21st November at its Gran Via venue, the event will be the largest to date, with 1,000 exhibiting companies, 700 cities and a 15% increase in exhibition space.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a leading autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

