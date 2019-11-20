University HQ Announces The Top 25 Ranked Best Accounting Colleges in The U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / University HQ is proud to announce a fresh list of the best ranked Accounting schools. The list is hosted on UniversityHQ.org and provides new and returning accounting students an opportunity to discover the very best resources for academic accountancy training. The site's creators have worked hard to sort through countless accountancy programs nationwide to provide a comprehensive list to launch the best accounting career possible for its visitors.

University HQ is a one-stop internet hub that has aggregated solid, factual information to assist students and career seekers of all types. Whether visitors are seasoned professionals who want to take their careers to the next level or high school students eager to strike out on their own, UHQ has resources to help in their decision-making process. For instance, students can compare a wide range of careers possible with an accounting degree. Others can explore the wide range of possible careers in healthcare, business, or computer science and information technology.

When it came time to rank accounting programs, a team of educational professionals diligently applied a proprietary formula that eliminates any subjective biases. They understand that students want the best colleges and instructors and an education that will launch a career, not merely a flashy name or a top sports team. Thus, when aspiring accountants visit University HQ, they are sure to find quality information and rankings that are not motivated by anything other than academic excellence.

The best ranked accounting programs were determined first by looking at the average net cost of the education. Accountants know the value of saving a dollar, so University HQ's professionals were sure to place this criteria at the top of the list. They also looked at each program's retention rate from initial registration through graduation. After all, attrition rates have long been used to determine how well a university performs. Students need to know that their peers will be with them through to the very end.

They also reviewed accounting programs for overall quality, third-party reviews, and reputation. Perhaps most important, the accounting programs were evaluated on the basis of their overall return on investment. That's because different programs correlate to higher or lower salaries not only in the first year but the first ten years of professional work. Higher salaries over a ten-year span can also indicate that students were able to attain higher degrees or accounting certifications, including a CPA license.

As students read through the list, they can begin to determine which schools they are most likely to apply to. Each eligible university's entry includes the total cost for a degree, the university's total population, and various facts about the accounting degree itself. The program might offer focus areas such as taxation or government accounting.

The rankings also help students plan beyond their undergraduate degrees. For instance, the rankings indicate how well programs facilitate a master's degree. Master's information can also include whether a PhD is available and what focus areas are offered. Thus, students have the option to apply only to the schools that best suit their fundamental interests. Since many programs offer a dual-degree program where students seamlessly transition from undergrad to graduate work, University Headquarters has noted which programs have this option available.

While many other rankings of undergraduate universities can encompass schools with hundreds of programs and don't drill down to specific degrees, the University HQ ranking of top accounting programs is specific to that field.

University Headquarters is committed to the ongoing provision of useful information across the full spectrum of education. This is just the most recent step in the company's efforts to provide actionable guidance to website visitors, both students and professionals. While this newest addition focuses on those entering college with their eyes on an accounting degree, all higher education students, and many professionals, will continue to find what they're looking for within the many pages of the University HQ website.

For more information about University HQ, contact the company here:



University HQ

Christian Jacobs

(800) 793-5011

info1@universityhq.org

University HQ

14350 N 87th St #110

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

University HQ

University Headquarters

SOURCE: University HQ

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567309/University-HQ-Announces-The-Top-25-Ranked-Best-Accounting-Colleges-in-The-US