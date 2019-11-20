

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 17.3 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of 301.0 billion yen following the 124.8 billion yen deficit in September.



Exports fell 9.2 percent on year, missing forecasts for a drop of 7.5 percent following the 5.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports were down an annual 14.8 percent versus expectations for a drop of 15.4 percent after dipping 1.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX