

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,935-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with tech shares offering mild support against pessimism regarding a trade deal between the United States and China - as well as plummeting crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the oil and insurance companies were mixed.



For the day, the index advanced 24.79 points or 0.85 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,933.99 after moving as low as 2,902.85. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 29.61 points or 1.83 percent to end at 1,646.80.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.52 percent, while Bank of China and China Construction Bank both added 0.28 percent, China Merchants Bank rose 0.05 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.32 percent, Ping An Insurance increased 0.20 percent, PetroChina gained 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.20 percent, Baoshan Iron spiked 1.90 percent, China Shenhua Energy was up 0.58 percent, Gemdale accelerated 1.86 percent, Poly Developments surged 2.55 percent and China Vanke jumped 1.14 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually ending the session mixed.



The Dow shed 102.24 points or 0.36 percent to 27,933.98, while the NASDAQ rose 20.72 points or 0.24 percent to 8,570.66 and the S&P 500 fell 1.85 points or 0.06 percent to 3,120.18.



Stocks initially moved to the upside amid recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to record highs amid unshakable optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with disappointing results from Home Depot (HD) offsetting the positive sentiment.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a substantial rebound in new residential construction and building permits in October.



Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday amid rising concerns about excess supply in the market and uncertainty about the U.S. and China trade deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.84 or 3.2 percent at $55.21 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release prime rate numbers for its one-year and five-year loans later today. The one-year is called steady at 4.2 percent, while the five-year is expected to rise to 4.9 percent from 4.85 percent previously.



