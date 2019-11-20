

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened higher tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not reached.



Investors also digested data that showed Japan's merchandise trade surplus for October missed expectations.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 158.24 points or 0.68 percent to 23,134.41, after falling to a low of 23,095.36 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is down 0.2 percent and Fast Retailing is declining almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is losing 0.6 percent, Canon is lower by 0.5 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.3 percent and Panasonic is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining 0.6 percent and Advantest is down 0.2 percent. Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are losing almost 1 percent each.



In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is falling more than 2 percent after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is gaining more than 4 percent, GS Yuasa is rising more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Z Holdings and Mitsui OSK Lines are losing almost 4 percent each, while Nippon Yusen KK is lower by more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 17.3 billion yen in October. That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of 301.0 billion yen following the 124.8 billion yen deficit in September.



Exports fell 9.2 percent on year, missing forecasts for a drop of 7.5 percent following the 5.2 percent decline in the previous month. Imports were down an annual 14.8 percent versus expectations for a drop of 15.4 percent after dipping 1.5 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in a choppy trading session. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, with disappointing results from home improvement retailer Home Depot and department store chain Kohl's offsetting the positive sentiment. Traders seemed unfazed by President Donald Trump threatening higher tariffs on Chinese goods if an agreement is not reached.



While the Nasdaq rose 20.72 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 8,570.66, the Dow fell 102.20 points or 0.4 percent to 27,934.02 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.85 points or 0.1 percent to 3,120.18.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday amid rising concerns about excess supply in the market and on uncertainty about the U.S. and China signing a trade deal anytime soon. WTI crude for December delivery plunged $1.84 or 3.2 percent to $55.21 a barrel.



