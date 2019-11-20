China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 (CHTF2019) Concludes in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF2019), themed "Invigorating the Greater Bay Area through Opening-up and Innovation", concluded with success in Shenzhen on November 17, 2019. The 5-day event provided a platform for exhibitions, forums, technology exchanges, and cooperations and played an active role in promoting technological innovations and enhancing innovation environment.

With an area of 142,000m2, CHTF2019 attracted a total of 3,315 exhibitors to showcase 10,216 high-tech projects in fields such as AI, smart home, intelligent manufacturing, IoT, smart driving, smart+, car networking, 5G, and blockchain.

148 delegations from 44 countries and international organizations such as Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea, the US, and the EU, as well as 33 provinces and municipalities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan participated in the fair. 29 well-known universities showcased their hi-tech projects.

Meanwhile, a total of 256 high-level forums, salons and technical conferences were held, attracting 576,000 attendees. 1,253 journalists from 306 domestic and overseas media outlets reported the event.

In addition to Huawei, ZTE, Fuji, Ping An Technology, NTT DATA, Hong Kong Telecom and other leading enterprises, many unicorns or quasi-unicorns exhibited at the fair, where a total of 2,077 new products and 701 new technologies were unveiled, 400 more than last year.

In addition, 60 renowned guests including Nobel laureates, a Turing Award winner, Chinese and foreign academicians, scientists, and economists delivered speeches. Senior managers from IBM, Bosch, Philips, Fujitsu, Midea and Thunder, participated in various forums and other activities. 9 dignitaries of deputy ministerial or above level from Iran, Hungary, Serbia, Ireland and the UAE attended the fair.

Gathering innovative resources in the Greater Bay Area that encompasses Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, CHTF2019 also set up a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao exhibition area to showcase new opportunities for regional coordinated development and help build a stronger technological innovation center in the Area.

In its 21st year, CHTF has become ever more experienced in building a trading platform for scientific and technological achievements. CHTF will continue to work hand in hand with all sectors in the hi-tech industry to add new impetus to China's hi-tech development.

