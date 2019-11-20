

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) expects 5G smartphones shipment would be about 450 million units in 2021, and about 750 million units in 2022.



Previously, Qualcomm expected 5G smartphones shipment to be between 175 million and 225 million units in 2020.



At annual analyst day, Qualcomm's Chief Financial officer Akash Palkhiwala said that 5G adoption will be faster than 4G due to timing of China commercialization and availability of chipsets across tiers.



Qualcomm said it will hit $4.6 billion in sales this year in licensing from 5G phones and forecasts $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion for the first half of 2020.



