OXIS Energy to Be Represented by Sanyo Trading Co. Ltd to Target Key Markets in Japan

OXFORD, England, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OXIS Energy UK Ltd and Sanyo Trading Company Ltd have embarked on an ambitious plan to bring the latest in Lithium Sulfur (Li-S) cell and battery systems technology into Japan. They have signed a Trading Partnership Agreement, whereby both companies will collaborate. Sanyo Trading will represent OXIS Energy and will concentrate on markets like Aviation, Marine, Defence and Heavy Electric Vehicles (HEVs), such as trains, buses and trucks.

OXIS will undertake the transfer of technology and skills, whereby Sanyo Trading will provide pre and post sales support to the Japanese market and where necessary, support the major Japanese corporations outside Japan. OXIS will cross licence its technology and allow Sanyo Trading to use OXIS IPR, the products and materials necessary to execute the services and obligations required to address targeted customers in Japan.

Huw Hampson-Jones, CEO OXIS Energy said, "This is a major step forward for OXIS Energy. Japan is one of the most sophisticated of markets when it comes to rechargeable lithium battery technology. In fact, it was a Japanese company that first commercialised Lithium-ion batteries back in 1991. Li-ion has been in existence for almost 30 years. OXIS Li-S has superior energy performance and safety and will probably replace Lithium-ion over the next 5-10 years.

Originally designed for mobile phones and laptops, the world market for vehicles - air, land and sea, demands significant improvement in energy density and safety. OXIS is already shipping Li-S cells in excess of 400 Wh/kg and our scientists are confident of achieving in excess of 500 Wh/kg by 2020/21.

Aviation and HEVs are two key target markets to benefit from OXIS Li-S gains in energy density, safety and lightness of weight. This partnership with Sanyo Trading, a publicly listed company in Japan, with annual sales of US $800m, will see the established customer base in Japan benefit from this breakthrough in Li-S cell and battery technology."

Masanobu Shintani, President and CEO Sanyo Trading said, "From our 40 years business experience in the automotive industry, we believe that Lithium Sulfur batteries will be one of the most promising solutions for electrification in this industry. It also has the capability to penetrate into next generation mobility such as eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft). In order for us to be able to face this big challenge whilst contributing to society, OXIS and its remarkable Lithium Sulfur technology is our best partner."

Editor's Notes

OXIS Energy Ltd is involved in the design, development and now the move towards commercial production of lithium sulfur cells for battery systems. OXIS manufactures and produces all aspects and components in the making of the Li-S cell.With over 42 patent families, OXIS has been granted 186 patents with 97 pending.

www.oxisenergy.com

Sanyo Trading Co. Ltd.

Since its foundation in 1947 and based on a sound, progressive and entrepreneurial spirit, Sanyo Trading has contributed for more than 70 years to improving people's living standards and to developing industry, both in Japan and abroad. This is due to the import and marketing of a variety of superior quality raw materials, machinery and instruments in the Japanese industry. Sanyo Trading is organized into five business groups: Rubber, Chemicals, Machinery and Environmental Business, Industrial Products and Scientific Instruments and its subsidiaries, both in Japan and abroad, provide excellent products adapted to the needs of the market.

https://www.sanyo-trading.co.jp/english/

