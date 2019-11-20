Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Stuttgart
19.11.19
20:23 Uhr
8,010 Euro
+0,170
+2,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.11.2019 | 07:17
74 Leser
FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Q3 2019 Presentation

Flex LNG - Q3 2019 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s third quarter 2019 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 20 November, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. ET).

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hhpedipx

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 56 31 62

United Kingdom:+44 (0) 203 0095710

United Kingdom, local: 08444933857

United States: +1 917-720-0178

United States (toll free): +1 866 869 2321

Confirmation Code: 8292178

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Flex LNG Q3 2019 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5eda658b-ce50-40d5-ac6f-f4e70f17f094)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)