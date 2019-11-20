Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (the "Company" or "BVT")today announced it has sold out its planned Florida allocation of commercial bumblebee hives with its proprietary bee delivery system and VECTORITE with CR-7. Multiple Florida strawberry growers, including a second top-tier producer to adopt the technology, will be using the system on a combined 150 acres of conventional and organic fields.

New product launches in the agriculture industry are often done through an allocation process to make sure the supply chain can adequately service the growers' needs. The Company plans its allocation on a forecast of the hives that it expects to sell and service with the BVT system in a specific region, for a specific crop, and for each bloom season. These plans ensure the Company is able to professionally service and support the growers' adoption of its groundbreaking new system giving it the best chance to retain the customer in future growing seasons.

"Having recently received US EPA approval, we want to ensure success in this initial commercial phase of our operations," says Ashish Malik, CEO of Bee Vectoring Technologies. "With carefully planned allocations, we prevent shortages, and can confidently fill orders and service the growers well, creating exceptional experiences that build loyalty and word of mouth."

Figure 1: BVT commercial bumblebee hives on-site at a strawberry field.

Figure 2: A bumblebee carrying BVT's all-natural plant protection product, VECTORITE with CR-7, directly to a bloom.

Figure 3: BVT's technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms by bees.

BVT planned this particular allocation and ordered the bee hives more than 12 weeks in advance and prior to receiving EPA approval; the lead time is required to allow its commercial bumble bee supplier partners to grow the hives to maturity to ensure strong, healthy bees are available to pollinate blooms for the current strawberry season. Florida fields are planted in October, and the plants start to bloom in late November. The hives with the BVT system are carefully timed to coincide with that blooming period; they will be in place on growers' fields starting in late November.

Strawberry producers in Florida don't have it easy. While the Florida production window is traditionally from December through March, an increase in strawberry imports from Mexico in recent years during March is further shortening this window and putting both pricing and profit pressure on them. The BVT system is allowing growers to maximize disease protection while increasing yields and quality during this tightening window, which increases their market competitiveness.

"Florida growers can use all the help they can get to increase yields and combat disease, and that's where BVT comes into play," says Mr. Malik. "December and January are the most critical months for them. It's when the price of strawberries is highest - and so is the opportunity to generate profit. That's when they want to maximize yields, and BVT is helping them do that."

"With the growing demand, we expect that allocations for the Florida strawberry market will be forecasted progressively higher for future seasons," continued Mr. Malik. "Our team continues to make strong inroads within our second commercial crop market in blueberries. We look forward to sharing additional news over the next several weeks."

BVT's natural precision agriculture system uses commercially-managed bees to carry its all-natural plant protection product, VECTORITE with CR-7, directly to blooms. The system increases yield and protects against disease while using only a fraction of the product required with traditional spray applications. For producers using the BVT system, water consumption and use of fossil fuels are significantly reduced as well, making it an option that checks two major boxes: excellent plant protection for increased yields that is good for business, and an environmentally-friendly, non-toxic solution that is good for consumers - and the planet.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 60 granted patents, over 30 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its VECTORITE with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

