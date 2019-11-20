The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 20.11.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 20.11.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA XS1523255849 BNG BK 16/19 MTN REGS BD02 BON USD N

CA S3ZA XFRA SGXN17755293 ASCENDAS REIT -ANR.- EQ00 EQU EUR N