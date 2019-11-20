BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
PR Newswire
London, November 20
AIM and Media Release
20 November 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from significant shareholder FIL Limited that it and its related entities (FIL) have increased their voting power in Base Resources to 99,585,687 ordinary shares, representing 8.5% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
FIL's interest in 99,585,687 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Investment Manager
|Custodian
|Nature of relevant interest
|Number of ordinary shares
|FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited
|Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|3,573,713
|FIL Investments International
|Brown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);
JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|32,368,810
61,009,290
|FIL Limited
|Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|2,633,874
Average consideration given for acquisitions between 15 May 2019 and 15 November 2019 was A$0.226 per share for 25,351,239 shares. Average consideration received for sales between 1 July 2019 and 16 September 2019 was A$0.240 per share for 10,040,919 shares.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000