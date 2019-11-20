Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, November 20

AIM and Media Release

20 November 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from significant shareholder FIL Limited that it and its related entities (FIL) have increased their voting power in Base Resources to 99,585,687 ordinary shares, representing 8.5% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in 99,585,687 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:

Investment ManagerCustodianNature of relevant interestNumber of ordinary shares
FIL Fund Management (Ireland) LimitedBrown Brothers Harriman and CoInvestment Discretion / Voting Power3,573,713
FIL Investments InternationalBrown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);

JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)		Investment Discretion / Voting Power32,368,810


61,009,290
FIL LimitedBrown Brothers Harriman and CoInvestment Discretion / Voting Power2,633,874

Average consideration given for acquisitions between 15 May 2019 and 15 November 2019 was A$0.226 per share for 25,351,239 shares. Average consideration received for sales between 1 July 2019 and 16 September 2019 was A$0.240 per share for 10,040,919 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

