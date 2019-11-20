

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices decline in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 1.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.0 percent fall in September.



Prices of mining and quarrying industry grew 2.8 percent annually in October and prices for water supply, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 0.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, manufacturing prices fell 2.4 percent.



The index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, but also by a price increase in electricity supply, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.4 percent in October, following a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



Further, data showed that import prices fell 0.3 percent on month and by decreased by 1.3 percent from a year ago in October.



The export prices decreased 0.4 percent monthly and by 3.2 percent from last year.



