Idag, den 20 november 2019, offentliggjorde Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag ett pressmeddelande med information om att bolaget på grund av likviditetsbrist ansökt om företagsrekonstruktion. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om väsentlig osäkerhet föreligger om bolagets ekonomiska situation. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna (VRG B, ISIN-kod SE0000396822, orderboks-ID 946) i Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag ska observationsnoteras. Today, on November 20, 2019, Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag published a press release with information that the company because of liquidity shortage has applied for a judicial reorganization procedure. The current rules on Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the class A shares (VRG B, ISIN code SE0000396822, order book ID 946) of Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.