The global online gambling market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006182/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global online gambling market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumers are increasingly using freemium business model because it allows them to try the product with free or limited features for a specific duration before making the purchase. Under this model, vendors offer consumers free coins when they first join the game. Once the coins are exhausted, users can choose to buy more coins to continue playing the game, try other games or exit. This flexibility helps vendors to attract new users. These factors will propel the online gambling market growth during the forecast period 2018-2022.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR22686

As per Technavio, the introduction of bitcoin gambling, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Online Gambling Market: Introduction of Bitcoin Gambling

Peer-to-peer payments on the Internet are encouraged by bitcoin, a cryptocurrency. Bitcoins are also increasingly being used as currency in online gambling business due to the advantages offered by cryptocurrency over normal currency. They can be used for cross-border transactions since the fee involved with comparatively lower. Furthermore, bitcoin transactions are also secure and much faster. Vendors like Bitcasino.io, Slots.lv, Ignition, and Bovada are offering bitcoin gambling which is expected to boost the online gambling market growth during the forecast period.

"The significant contribution of the gambling industry to the economy and the rising need for mobile gambling are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Online Gambling Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global online gambling market by type (casino, betting, and lottery), end-user (desktop and mobile), and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The APAC region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. This is due to the launch of new casinos, lottery events, and liberalization in regulations in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006182/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com