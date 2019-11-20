

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported third-quarter sales of 3.0 billion pounds, down 3.2 percent in constant currency. Like-for-like sales were down 3.7 percent reflecting continuing disruption from new range implementations, lower promotional activity and ongoing operational challenges in France, and softer market conditions in the Group's main markets.



Thierry Garnier, CEO, said: 'Kingfisher's trading during third quarter was disappointing. We are suffering from organisational complexity. We faced softer market conditions in our main markets during the period.'



For fiscal 19/20, the Group continues to project gross margin percentage after clearance to be flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX