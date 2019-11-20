

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit after tax declined to 158.6 million pounds from last year's 212.5 million pounds.



Underlying profit after tax was 198.2 million pounds, compared to 196.9 million pounds a year ago. Underlying operating profit grew to 391.7 million pounds from 367.8 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue for the period increased to 935.5 million pounds from 916.4 million pounds last year, largely reflecting allowed regulatory revenue changes.



Steve Mogford, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are well prepared for the next regulatory period and are already moving forward with our implementation plans. This, together with the sustainable improvements in performance, gives us confidence that we will continue to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.'



