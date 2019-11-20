Northbaze Group AB: JAYS introduce MultiRoom Wi-Fi speakers - s-Living One and Three

General Press Release

Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer JAYS expands its line-up of speakers by adding two new MultiRoom Wi-Fi Speakers, the s-Living series. The s-Living series is genuine Hi-Fi speakers, designed to be integrated into your modern home, packed with the latest technologies. Truly simplistic and elegant design, fully compatible with your smart home and modern streaming services.

The s-Living speakers are another result of the Clint and JAYS merge earlier this year. The speakers in the s-Living series are certified for the most popular and modern streaming protocols, such as Google Cast, AirPlay2 and Spotify Connect. Furthermore they can work with voice assistants from Google and Apple (Google Assistant and Siri). Simply connect them to your Wi-Fi and you are ready to listen. "The key word when creating the s-Living speakers, has been "simple". Simple to understand with a simple, clean design. We wanted to create a MultiRoom speaker line-up which ensures full compatibility no matter if you are Android user or an Apple fan. And by using the MultiRoom functions you can easily interconnect several s-Living speakers" says Rene Larsen, CPO at JAYS.

First out in the s-Living series is the s-Living One and Three, and they both come with a feature packed touch panel for easy daily operation. The EQ settings allows you to personalize the sound according to your daily preference and current mood by a single touch'n'swipe. The s-Living One is an elegant compact multiroom speaker made for mid-Size rooms like your kitchen or bedroom. The s-Living Three is a powerful stereo speaker made to fill larger rooms, such as your living room. "To make them blend in, the design has been a very important aspect when creating the speakers. We want them to be a part of your home decor but still deliver an impressive sound experience. To ensure this we have collaborated with Scandinavian designer Phillip Bodum. His experience has been a great asset for us when developing these speakers" Rene Larsen continues.

The s-Living One and Three will be available in the colors "concrete white" and "graphite black". They will be available in store by December. For more details please visit https://www.jaysheadphones.com/speakers/home

s-Living One MSRP s-Living Three MSRP

SEK 2699 SEK 3799

USD 249 USD 349

EUR 249 EUR 349

GBP 239 GBP 329

About Northbaze Group AB (Publ).

Northbaze Group is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Jays brand was founded in 2006 with a vision that everyone should have the opportunity to experience great sound and designs. The Group develop, design, producing and promotes own brand and products within "Audio & Sound" and "Smart Mobility" for chosen markets globally and online. The developed product range is marketed under brands such as Jays Headphones, Jays Speakers, Clint Audio, Clint Digital, Krusell, Pagalli, Walk on Water and KAVAJ. The Group also develops and manufactures products for other reputable brands on an OEM basis. Northbaze Group currently operates in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, and in Thailand, where its 100% owned production facility is located.

Within "Audio & Sound" division, where Jays Headphones includes, the group acquired in 2019 the Danish award-winning audio bran Clint Digital in purpose to expand into the Smart Speaker area. The Group has in 2018 expanded into the "Smart Mobility" vertical with the acquisition of KRUSELL AB with a brand legacy of designing and manufacturing high-quality mobile accessories since 1991 with a strong dedication and Nordic appeal in this area. The German e-commerce company, KAVAJ was acquired and integrated in the Group during April 2019 in purpose to strengthen the Group's online presence through primarily Amazon and other online marketplaces.

In 2017 Northbaze Group announced the new Group strategy, a strong organic growth with profitability in combination with acquisition-driven growth within the audio segment and other close related verticals within consumer electronics such as smart-connectivity and mobile products. The Northbaze Group has a strategy plan to make several acquisitions coming years with the objective to diversify and create a strong company group with a focus on long-term profitable growth.

Northbaze Group's long-term financial targets is to have annual growth in net sales of 20 percent with a profit of minimum 10 percent EBITDA margin and an equity ratio (solidity) over 30 percent. The Group has as target to increase the sales within B2C as well as online with approximately 10% per year, during the three upcoming years, and at the same time the offer's though retail will be strengthened. The company does not publish forecasts and will not present updated detailed forecasts to the market.

Northbaze Group AB (publ) is a public company listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB with email-address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone +46 8 121 576 90.