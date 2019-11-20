

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit after tax plunged 84.1 percent to $36.1 million from last year's $227.7 million.



EBITDA dropped 16.4 percent to $172.6 million from $206.5 million a year ago.



Group revenue declined 11.4 percent to $327.3 million from last year's $369.3 million, mainly due to lack of revenue contribution from Ligado. Excluding Ligado, Group revenue was down 2.7 percent.



Rupert Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Inmarsat produced a solid performance in the quarter, supported by our diversified growth portfolio, as we remain focussed on growing market share in our target markets.'



