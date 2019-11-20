

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group Plc. (SGE.L) reported that its profit before income tax for the year ended 30 September 2019 declined by 361 million pounds from 398 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit for the year was 266 million pounds or 24.29 pence per share down from 295 million pounds or 27.07 pence per share last year.



Underlying basic earnings per share decreased by 14% to 28.40 pence from the prior year.



Recurring revenue grew 11% to 1.559 billion pounds with organic total revenue increasing by 6% to 1.822 billion pound. Annual revenue was 1.936 billion pounds, a 5% increase on the prior year.



The company said its board has approved a capital return of 250 million pounds, largely reflecting the expected proceeds from the disposal of Sage Pay.



looking ahead, the company expects recurring revenue growth of 8%-9%, driven by strong on-going performance in the Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity, as it continues to focus on attracting and migrating customers to Sage Business Cloud.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX