Atos International: Atos announces new Workplace as a Service offering for optimal employee experience with Google Cloud

Paris, France, November 20, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces its new Workplace as a Service | Google Edition, part of itsAtos Digital Workplacesolutions, to provide enterprise customers with a way of enhancing the employee workplace experience, through greater choice for users and a boost to productivity. As part of its partnership with Google Cloud, Atos is offering a unique integrated and secure package including the supply and support of Chromebooks with Atos' Circuit software, as well as Google's G Suite, supported with setup, migration and management services.

G Suite and Chromebooks, used together, provide an enhanced user experience, which is consistent across all devices and apps, enabling workforces to be more productive and engaged, while security and compliance are built-in and reinforced with a 'zero trust' security framework, which requires strict ID verification for every person and device trying to access resources, in order to prevent data breaches.

The offering is available in a subscription-based model, delivered by Atos, with self-service, automation and virtual agents embedded, so businesses can both optimize costs and at the same time transform the way people collaborate thereby increasing productivity.

G Suite is a set of intelligent apps-Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Hangouts and more-designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to bring people together and help them work smarter and safer.

Circuit, the Atos unified communications and collaboration cloud solution, provides easy-to-use, powerful team collaboration capabilities and can be used in combination with existing communication platforms and business apps, such as G Suite.





Customers can select from several Chromebook hardware manufacturers including Dell, Lenovo, HP and Acer.

"At Atos, we're proud to support our customers in providing a secure and innovative workplace environment in which people and businesses are engaged and effective. Our new Workplace as a Service offering provides enterprise customers with greater choice and a complete package to deliver an optimal employee experience and enhanced productivity." said Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations and Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos.

"The cloud can transform the way people collaborate and get work done," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "This new service from Atos provides customers with a streamlined path to adopt a cloud-native approach to collaboration and productivity with G Suite and Chromebooks. We are delighted to partner with Atos to bring these capabilities to customers."

A Leader in Managed Workplace Services

Atos is recognized as a Leader in Managed Workplace Services. It was positioned as a Leader by Gartner in itsMagic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Servicesfor both Europe and North America earlier this year. This is the third consecutive year Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe report, and the second year in the North America report.

To find out more about this new subscription-based offering, please go to: https://atos.net/workplace-as-a-service

