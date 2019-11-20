Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XCQ0 ISIN: CA82621E1060 Ticker-Symbol: HRJ1 
Tradegate
19.11.19
16:41 Uhr
0,023 Euro
+0,001
+2,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIENNA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIENNA RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,020
0,030
09:20
0,019
0,029
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIENNA RESOURCES
SIENNA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIENNA RESOURCES INC0,023+2,68 %