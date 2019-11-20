

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure plc (HICL.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax, on IFRS basis, was 79.3 million pounds or 4.4 pence per share.



The company noted that the entire investment business of HICL Infrastructure PLC was transferred from HICL Infrastructure Co. Ltd. or HICL Guernsey to the company on April 1, 2019, by way of a scheme of arrangement.



In the last year, HICL Guernsey reported profit before tax of 192.6 million pounds or 10.8 pence per share.



Total income for the first half on IFRS basis was 80.6 million pounds, and on investment basis was 97.9 million pounds. Last year's HICL Guernsey income was 193.9 million pounds on IFRS basis and 211 million pounds on investment basis.



Further, the company said it is on target to deliver aggregate target dividends of 8.25p per share for the current financial year and the Board re-affirmed the 8.45p per share target dividend guidance for the next financial year, ending March 31, 2021.



Ian Russell, Chairman, said, 'While the UK has experienced political uncertainty, the Board is confident in the resilience of HICL's business model. With a long-term mindset at its core, the Directors believe the Company's strategy will continue to deliver responsibly managed, core infrastructure for communities and sustainable returns for shareholders.'



