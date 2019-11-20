

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L, MFGP), an enterprise software company, Wednesday announced that it expects to report fiscal 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA that are consistent with the revised revenue guidance given earlier, and in line with company Compiled Consensus.



In its trading update for the twelve months ended October 31, 2019, the company said it expects to report net debt of $4.3 billion.



The company will announce preliminary full-year results on February 4,



Micro Focus further said its strategic review is progressing in line with the original timetable and the Board intends to provide an update as part of the preliminary results announcement.



