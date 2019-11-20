

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said the company is on track to meet its current long-term financial targets, and has therefore decided to introduce new strategic aspirations covering the future growth opportunities. The strategic aspirations are based on four dimensions: purpose and sustainability; innovation, commercial execution; and financial outlook.



Novo Nordisk said the company is driving operational efficiencies and expects solid sales and operating profit growth leading to attractive capital allocation to shareholders.



The company is on track to meet current long-term financial targets comprising average operating profit growth of 5 percent, cash-to-earnings of 85 percent (3-year average) and operating profit after tax over net operating assets of 80 percent.



