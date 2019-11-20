

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against other major counterparts in early European trading on Wednesday.



The loonie fell to near 6-week lows of 1.3297 against the greenback and 81.51 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.3262 and 81.85, respectively.



The loonie dropped to near a 3-week low of 1.4714 against the euro, from a high of 1.4689 seen at 5:00 pm ET.



The loonie eased back to 0.9064 against the aussie, not far from a weekly low of 0.9066 set at 7:00 pm ET.



If the loonie falls further, it may find support around 1.35 against the greenback, 80.5 against the yen, 1.49 against the euro and 0.92 against the aussie.



