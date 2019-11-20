Quark Expeditions Launches Black Friday Sale

Offering Deep Savings of up to 50% off for Upcoming Antarctic 2019/20 Season

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for an amazing last-minute adventure? Quark Expeditions, the world leader in polar expeditions, has announced its Black Friday sale, with incredible savings of up to 50% off remaining cabins for the upcoming 2019-20 Antarctic season. The sale, which will run from November 18 to December 3, 2019 will offer deep savings on voyages departing between December 2019 and March 2020, and includes, and for the first-time ever, 50% off their innovative and convenient Fly/Cruise Expeditions.

"Many people believe that in order to get to Antarctica, they need at least 3 weeks, but that doesn't always have to be the case," says Quark Expeditions VP Sales Thomas Lennartz. "Quark Expeditions is one of the only providers in the world to offer Antarctic Fly/Cruise voyages. These voyages are 8 days in duration and allow passengers the chance to fly the Drake Passage instead of sailing it. For anyone looking for a unique adventure to end 2019, this is a great option."

Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 19.20 season offers a variety of different itineraries across a range of four polar-class vessels, all specially designed to cater to families, couples and solo travelers alike. The fleet includes the World Explorer, Quark Expeditions' newest ship, featuring all-suites, all balconies, a state-of-the-art spa, fitness studio and outdoor walking track, allowing guests to stay active and engaged while enjoying the spectacular polar landscape or participating in any of the off-ship activities like sea kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding or camping.

"Antarctica is the most remote place on Earth, one of the last untouched wildernesses, and a place of incomparable beauty. Not only does it offer incredible opportunities to engage with wildlife, but it also offers an excellent opportunity to digitally detox and connect with nature," says Lennartz. "Our voyages seamlessly weave wellness into the travel experience, with unforgettable off-ship activities like sea kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding or camping while on-ship offerings like the spa or nature sightings encompass an unparalleled sense of serenity."

Quark Expeditions' Black Friday promotion includes the following expeditions:

Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent-11/ 12 days. 14 Departures from December 2, 2019 through March 16, 2020

through Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake- 8 days. 8 Departures from December 3, 2019 through February 19, 2020

through Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition- 14 days. 3 Departures from January 8, 2020 through February 16, 2020

through Antarctic Express: Crossing the Circle- 11 days. 2 Departures: December 18, 2019 and January 25, 2020

and South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari- 16 days. 1 Departure on December 27, 2019

and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari- 16 days. 1 Departure on Falklands, South Georgia , and Antarctica : Explorers and Kings- 20 days. 3 Departures from December 20, 2019 through February 27, 2020

Remaining cabins are limited. Offers are available through Quark Expeditions or any of its preferred partners.

North America (Toll-Free): 1 888 332 0008

(Toll-Free): 1 888 332 0008 U.K.: +44 203 514 2712

U.K. (Toll-Free): 0 808 120 2333

Australia : +61 280 155 028

: +61 280 155 028 Australia (Toll-Free): 1 800 812 855

(Toll-Free): 1 800 812 855 France : +33-1 80 14 01 05

: +33-1 80 14 01 05 France (Toll-Free): 08 05 08 66 46

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing in expeditions to the Antarctic and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for three decades. With a diverse fleet of specially equipped small-expedition vessels and icebreakers, Quark Expeditions offers travelers unparalleled access to the most remote places on earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, Quark Expeditions' onboard program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience. Quark Expeditions is part of the Travelopia family, the world's largest collection of specialist travel brands. www.quarkexpeditions.com.

About Travelopia: Travelopia, headquartered in the UK, is one of the world's leading experiential travel platforms, providing customers with unique experiences, such as private jet travel, polar expedition cruises, cycling and trekking-based holidays, sailing adventures and high-end, tailor-made holidays. Travelopia has a large, international customer base of over 750,000 travellers each year and serves over 70 destinations globally through its collection of brands, which includes Quark Expeditions. To learn more about Travelopia, visit: www.travelopia.com .

