LONDON, Nov 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for Vans in the US, Children's Panadol in Australia, Neutrogena in India, Nike in China and Talk Talk in the UK are among the 20 shortlisted papers in the Best Use of Data category, the first shortlist to be announced for the WARC Media Awards 2019.Organised annually by WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, this international awards scheme recognises communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results and examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.An international panel of media planning experts, including Nicole Hartnett, Senior Marketing Scientist, Ehrenberg-Bass Institute and Luis Navarrete, Head of Global Search Marketing, LEGO Group, is judging this category which rewards the role of data in an effective communications strategy.The shortlist is made up of a wide variety of sectors, including automotive, food, soft drinks, toiletries and tourism. Asia-Pacific region leads the way with 13 papers, followed by the Americas with four, and EMEA with three.Shortlisted for the WARC Media Awards 2019, Best Use of Data are:- From Couch to Coast * Central Coast * Tourism Central Coast * AFFINITY * Australia- First Timers * Children's Panadol * GSK * PHD Media Sydney * Australia- Closing the online to offline loop with smart use of data * Shell * MediaCom * Malaysia- A moisturizer for those who never stop * Neutrogena * Johnson & Johnson * J3 * Argentina- Using Google Search ads as a real-time news portal * ZEE5 * ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd * Publicis Media, Equinox Digital * India- TV attribution model based on Beeline big data * Beeline * VEON ADV Lab, Havas Media * Russian Federation- Real-Time Infection Alert System * Lifebuoy * Unilever * Mindshare Vietnam * Vietnam- Fighting Fake News in Real Time * Radio-Canada * PHD Montreal * Canada- Digital Window Shopping * Sport Chek * FGL Sports * Touche! * Canada- 50 years of Big Mac * McDonald's Singapore * Hanbaobao Pte Ltd * OMD Singapore * Singapore- Taste Space - The Sync to Sales * Red Rock Deli * PepsiCo * PHD, PepsiCo * Australia- Express it, don't text it * OMO * Unilever * Mindshare Vietnam * Vietnam- Data-proofed social campaign * Booking.com * Mindshare * China- Unicornetto * Cornetto * Unilever * Mindshare Indonesia * Indonesia- Online to offline success * TRESemme * Unilever * Mindshare Philippines * Philippines- Every Action Counts * Ford * Mindshare Vietnam * Vietnam- Not Just One Creator * Vans * VF Corporation * Starcom, MRY * United States- Uber Legends * Uber * FP7 McCann Dubai * Jordan, United Arab Emirates- Next% - Speed is your currency * Nike * Mindshare China * China- Econometrics optimisation * TalkTalk * m/SIX, The&Partnership * United KingdomThe WARC Media Awards are a comprehensive set of awards covering four categories: Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech, and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships. The top winning papers will share a total prize fund of $40,000. Further shortlists will be announced over the next few weeks.For more information on the WARC Media Awards and the Best Use of Data shortlist view on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize