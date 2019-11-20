Ukraine is finalising changes to legislation on bank insolvency in consultation with the International Monetary Fund as part of efforts by Kyiv to secure a new loan programme, a senior state official told Reuters. The new legislation also stipulates no court can prevent the state from selling the assets of insolvent banks even if the insolvency were later found to be unlawful. Between 2012 and October 2019 the authorities spent 89.3 billion hryvnia ($3.7 billion) on compensating depositors of failed banks.

