Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854768 ISIN: GB0000667013 Ticker-Symbol: 1OK 
Berlin
20.11.19
11:35 Uhr
24,200 Euro
+0,100
+0,41 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVON RUBBER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVON RUBBER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVON RUBBER
AVON RUBBER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVON RUBBER PLC24,200+0,41 %