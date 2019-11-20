

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are drifting lower Wednesday morning amid renewed concerns about U.S.-China trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday that he would impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not made between the two countries.



The benchmark CAC 40 index is down 31.79 points, or about 0.54%, at 5,877.25.



The index ended down 0.35% on Tuesday.



Selling is so broad-based that only five stocks from the 40-stock CAC index are up in positive territory now. Even among these, only Technip is up 0.6%. The rest are up just marginally.



Accor is declining nearly 2%. ArcelorMittal, AXA, Renault, Essilor, Societe Generale, Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain and Total are down 1.3 to 1.7%.



Unibail Rodamco, Michelin, BNP Paribas and Peugeot are also notably lower.



Among mid and smallcap stocks, AB Science, Devoteam, Eramet, Orapi and Inventiva are down sharply.



Meanwhile, Hipay Group shares are soaring more than 12%. IT Link is rising 5.3% and Aures Tech is moving up 2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX