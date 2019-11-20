Sailthru Named a Strong Performer In Leading Market Research Report

Sailthru Receives Highest Score in the Campaign Design Criterion, and Highest Scores Possible in User Experience and Business Technology Vision Criteria

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced that the company has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q4 2019 evaluation report. Forrester defined three elements that matter for brands looking for a CCCM solution: deliver a customer data and analytics foundation, excel at cross-channel customer experiences, and provide moments-based marketing technology innovation.

The report notes, "Sailthru nails digital-only CCCM…" Forrester analysts also wrote that, "Customer references cited Sailthru's data management capabilities as the primary technology differentiator. But they also praised Sailthru's people-based approach."

With regards to the company's current offering, Forrester analysts gave Sailthru the highest score in the campaign design criterion, and the highest score possible in the user experience criterion. Forrester also gave Sailthru the highest score possible in the Business Technology Vision criterion, which Sailthru believes is an indication that it is well aligned with the future needs of brands.

Sailthru notable scores include the following criteria:

Campaign Design - Sailthru received the highest score across all evaluated vendors.

User Experience - Sailthru received the highest possible score.

Business Technology Vision - Sailthru received the highest possible score.

Supporting Products and Services - Sailthru received the highest possible score.

"We believe that our placement as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Independent CCCM Wave is as much a testament to our amazing clients as it is to the work we put into our offering," said Jason Grunberg, VP of Marketing at Sailthru. "Sailthru is particularly focused on delivering an excellent customer experience, and, in our view, this report supports that approach."

Forrester analysts evaluated a variety of vendors offering solutions that "provide standalone platforms that address requirements for customer data management and analytics, marketer-friendly campaign design, and orchestration for a broad range of digital and offline channels."

