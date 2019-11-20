Technavio has been monitoring the global nutricosmetics market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.51 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global nutricosmetics market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 141-page research report with TOC on "Nutricosmetics Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Product (Dietary supplements, and Food and beverages), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in aging population. In addition, the growing consumer demand for beauty from within products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the nutricosmetics market.

Anti-aging products are gaining popularity among the aging population as the skin undergoes severe changes with age. This is driving the growing demand for nutricosmetics as they have natural antioxidant properties. They are formulated using substances such as carotenes and resveratrol to prevent premature aging. Thus, the rise in aging population is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Nutricosmetics Market Companies:

BORBA LLC

BORBA LLC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Clarifying, Age Defying, Replenishing, Firming, Drinkable Skincare, and Topical Skincare. The company offers drinkable nutricosmetics products.

Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Functionalab, Dermapure, Project Skin MD, and Jouviance. The company offers nutricosmetics for hair, nails collagen formula, and weight management.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Weight Management, Targeted Nutrition, Energy, Sports, and Fitness, Other Nutrition, and Literature, Promotional, and Other.

Nestlé SA

Nestlé SA is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Powdered and Liquid Beverages, Nutrition and Health Science, Milk Products and Ice cream, PetCare, Prepared dishes and cooking aids, Confectionery, and Water.

New Avon Co.

New Avon Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the product segment: Beauty care products. The company offers nutricosmetics for personal care, fragrance, color cosmetics, and skincare products.

Nutricosmetics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Nutricosmetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

