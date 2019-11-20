

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are notably lower Wednesday morning with trade war worries outweighing some upbeat corporate earnings reports and prompting investors to exit counters.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is down 84.80 points, or about 1.16%, at 7,239.00.



The index ended with a gain of just 0.22% on Tuesday, despite having surged up more than 1% at one stage.



In the currency market, the pound sterling fell to a five-day low against the greenback.



Among the stocks in the key index, Kingfisher is down more than 5%, SAGE Group is lower by about 4%, Aviva is declining 3.4%, Pearson is down 2.3% and 3i Group is down 2.2%.



NMC Health, Taylor Wimpey, Legal & General, Hargreaves Lansdown, Tui, DCC, Rolls Royce Holdings, Rio Tinto, Prudential and Standard Chartered are down 1.7 to 2%.



Vodafone said it has bagged a seven-year technology partnership with Ryanair to handle online booking, passenger boarding and in-flight transactions for the Irish airline. However, despite the positive news, the stock is down by about 1.2%, falling in line with the overall trend in the market.



IAG shares are down nearly 1% following a former executive of British Airways was indicted for accepting bribes from a ground handling company.



U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday that he would impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not made between the two countries.



After some positive news last week and over the weekend about the two countries closing in on an interim trade deal, optimism about a pact faded this Monday after it was reported that Trump is reluctant to roll out tariff cuts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX