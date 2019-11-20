

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Medical Association or AMA has urged for a total ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products that do not meet Food and Drug Administration approval as cessation tools. The move follows the recent lung illness outbreak amid the significant increase in e-cigarette use among youth.



According to U.S. health officials, the lung illness caused by the use of e-cigarette and vaping products has resulted in over 40 deaths and affected more than 2,000 people across the country.



In a statement, the AMA said its House of Delegates, physicians, residents, and medical students from across the country voted to adopt policies related to vaping.



The AMA has called for regulatory, legislative, and legal action at the federal, state levels to ban the sale and distribution of all e-cigarette and vaping products. These exclude the products approved by the FDA for tobacco cessation purposes and made available by prescription only.



The organization has also called to advocate for research funding to study the safety and effectiveness of e-cigarette and vaping products. They also demanded to advocate for diagnostic codes for e-cigarette and vaping associated illnesses, including pulmonary toxicity.



The organization has also asked media organizations to reject advertising that markets e-cigarette products to young people.



AMA President Patrice Harris said, 'The recent lung illness outbreak has alarmed physicians and the broader public health community and shined a light on the fact that we have very little evidence about the short- and long-term health consequences of e-cigarettes and vaping products.'



Harris further stated that with the sharp growth in the number of young people using e-cigarettes, it is not only critical that there is research into nicotine addiction treatments for this population, but it is imperative that efforts are continued to prevent youth from ever using nicotine.



The organization has also supported laws setting the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, at 21, and urged e-commerce CEOs to vigorously enforce their existing policies to keep illicit vaping products off their platforms.



