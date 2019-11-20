The Chinese company plans to roll out 2 GW of inverters annually from its manufacturing unit which will have two assembly lines-of 1 GW each-for central and string inverters.From pv magazine India. Chinese PV inverter company TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology is going to inaugurate its GW-scale factory in Bangalore on November 29. The facility-located in Bidadi, Bengaluru, around 5 km from Electronic City-will have PV inverter manufacturing capacity of 2 GW per annum. TBEA India factory is part of the company's plan to have three assembly lines in India. Initially, the company will start manufacturing ...

