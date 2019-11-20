Cordia Corp: Cordia Plans Ghost Kitchens in Las Vegas and Los Angeles

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Cordia Corporation (OTC PINK: CORG) today announced that it is reviewing locations for possible ghost kitchens in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.



The vast majority of food delivery currently takes place in traditional brick and mortar restaurants, but these locations are not optimized for delivery. To address these needs, ghost kitchens are stripped down commercial cooking spaces with no dine-in option, functioning as hubs for online delivery and catering orders. This business model circumvents the need for costly build-outs in premium restaurant locations. The food delivery market is worth over $35 billion per year in the US according to a recent Cowen & Company report and is estimated to become a $75.9 billion business by 2022.



"We are excited with our new direction and look forward to securing locations for ghost kitchens to serve existing restaurants and new brands looking to launch their businesses," stated Peter Klamka, CEO of Cordia Corporation.

In addition to ghost kitchens, the Company is developing a network of chefs experienced in cannabis-infused foods for private catering.The Company recently updated its disclosures on OTC Markets.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, locating ghost kitchen locations, and developing ghost kitchens and a network of chefs experienced in cannabis-infused foods. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

contact@cordiakitchens.com

213-915-6673

