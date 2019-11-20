Organizers of the Solar Power Mexico 2020 exhibition face a difficult task of replicating the success of the first edition of the event, which took place this year and had participation of 78 exhibitors and more than 5,000 visitors. Next year's event will be held from March 24 to 26 at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.Solar Power Mexico 2019 came at a time when the new government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) had just taken office, and uncertainty reigned when it came to energy policy. Almost a year later, though much more is known about government plans for the energy sector and the ...

