

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan current account surplus increased in the third quarter, figures from the central bank revealed on Wednesday.



The current account surplus increased to US$12.48 billion in the third quarter from US$10.90 billion in the same quarter last year.



In the second quarter, the current account surplus was US$17.47 billion.



The capital account revealed a deficit of US$0.01 billion in the third quarter versus a surplus of US$0.01 billion in the same quarter last year.



The surplus in the financial account climbed to US$9.41 billion in the third quarter from US$7.05 billion in the same quarter last year.



