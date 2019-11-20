Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.64p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.69p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---