

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders fell at a less-than-expected rate in October, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.



Export orders declined 3.5 percent year-on-year in October. Economists had expected a 3.8 percent fall.



Orders for chemicals dropped 24.2 percent annually in October and those of basic metals and articles, and plastics and articles, and rubber and articles fell by 14.8 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively.



Bookings for minerals, optical, photographic, cinematographic equipment, machinery, mineral products, information and communication products, textiles also declined.



Orders for electronic products grew 1.7 percent and those for electrical machinery rose 5.8 percent. Demand for transport equipment increased 10.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, export orders rose 3.9 percent in October.



