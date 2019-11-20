

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's capacity utilization rose further in the third quarter, figures from Statistics Sweden said on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rose to 91.4 percent in the third quarter from 90.9 percent in the previous quarter.



In the same quarter last year, capacity utilization was 91.0 percent.



On an annual basis, calendar adjusted capacity utilization increased to 91.3 percent in the third quarter from 91.1 percent in the preceding quarter.



On an unadjusted basis, capacity utilization rose to 91.3 percent in the third quarter from 91.0 percent in the prior quarter.



