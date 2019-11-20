Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019

WKN: 856243 ISIN: US87612E1064 Ticker-Symbol: DYH 
Tradegate
20.11.19
13:39 Uhr
109,40 Euro
+9,32
+9,31 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,12
109,36
14:20
109,16
109,32
14:20
TARGET CORPORATION109,40+9,31 %