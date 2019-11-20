Middle East and North Africa Expert Sabrine Hassen Joins K2 Intelligence London Office

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm, today announced that Sabrine Hassen has joined the firm as an Associate Managing Director in its Investigations and Disputes practice, resident in London. Ms. Hassen has nearly two decades of experience helping businesses, international organizations, and governments to identify and respond to allegations or instances of fraud, corruption, bribery, counter-terrorism financing, money laundering, and other acts of wrongdoing and misconduct in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). She will report to Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and regional head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"We are pleased to welcome Sabrine to the K2 Intelligence team," said Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and regional head of EMEA. "Her experience in the Middle East and North Africa will add unparalleled expertise to our veteran investigations team in EMEA, and offer additional services and opportunities to serve our clients."

Ms. Hassen has led and played a key role in several global investigations, including an investigation involving more than 1,000 service providers across 140 countries with an estimated $1.4 billion in potential fraudulent charges against the Libyan government. Additionally, Ms. Hassen served on the Independent External Examiner (IEE) team of the Libyan National Transitional Council's (NTC) Temporary Financing Mechanism (TFM). In that role, she assessed payments, scrutinized financial records, evaluated controls, and interviewed stakeholders to assure funds from foreign donors and unfrozen Libyan assets were used as intended.

Ms. Hassen joins K2 Intelligence from PwC, where she served as senior manager in the forensic services practice. Prior to her tenure at PwC, she was a senior director in Kroll International's London office, where she worked mainly on self-due diligences and asset tracing for international law firms representing individuals and institutions from the Arabian Peninsula, and assisted several Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds with litigation support.

About K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN)

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Washington, DC, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services. With the addition of Financial Integrity Network (FIN) in 2019, the firm assists financial institutions, sectoral clients, and governments with strategic advisory, policy, controls, and training to protect against the full range of illicit financing threats.

For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com.

