Pembina Pipeline Corporation Receives Canadian Competition Bureau Approval for the Proposed Acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada

CALGARY, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce that it and Kinder Morgan Canada Limited ("Kinder Morgan Canada") (TSX:KML) have received a "no-action letter" from the Canadian Competition Bureau confirming that the Commissioner of Competition does not intend to challenge the proposed acquisition by Pembina of Kinder Morgan Canada's outstanding common equity by way of a statutory arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement").

The receipt of the "no-action letter" satisfies the last material regulatory condition necessary for completion of the Arrangement. The Arrangement is now expected to close in December 2019, subject to approval of the Arrangement by the holders of Kinder Morgan Canada's restricted voting shares and special voting shares at the special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019, receipt of the final order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta at the application scheduled for the same date, the concurrent completion of the sale of the U.S.-regulated Cochin pipeline system from Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Pembina and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the management information circular and proxy statement of Kinder Morgan Canada dated November 4, 2019.

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; is growing an export terminals business; and is currently constructing a petrochemical facility to convert propane into polypropylene. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets;

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets;





Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;





Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;





Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and

Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

