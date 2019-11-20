

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are mostly lower on Wednesday amid renewed concerns about U.S.-China trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday that he would impose even higher tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not made between the two countries.



The ongoing protests in Hong Kong weighed as well on sentiment.



After some positive news during the course of the previous week and over the weekend about the two countries closing in on an interim trade deal, optimism about a pact faded this Monday after it was reported that Trump is reluctant to roll out tariff cuts.



Now, with the U.S. President coming out with a threat to impose even higher tariffs on Chinese goods, investors are worried about further delays before the two countries would agree on a pact.



The pan European Stoxx 600 is declining 0.78%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is down by about 1.4%, Germany's DAX is down 0.8% and France's CAC 40 is lower by 0.7%. Switzerland's SMI is down 0.27%.



Most of the other markets in Europe are also down in negative territory, with investors either staying away on the sidelines or pressing sales at some key counters.



In Germany, Wirecard shares plunged more than 6% in early trades before staging a recovery to cut its loss to about 2.5%. The stock fell after Ernest Young auditors refused to certify the 2017 annual balance sheet of Wirecard's Singapore subsidiary.



Deutsche Bank, Continental, Infineon, Fresenius, Bayer, Covestro, Lufthansa, BASF, BMW and Volkswagen shares also posted notable losses.



In the French market, Accor, ArcelorMittal, Renault, Essilor, Societe Generale, Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain and Total declined sharply.



Meanwhile, Hipay Group shares, which soared more than 12% early on in the session, are currently up 5.4% from previous close.



U.K. stocks are notably lower with trade war worries outweighing some upbeat corporate earnings reports and prompting investors to exit counters.



Among the stocks in the key index, Kingfisher, SAGE Group, Aviva, Pearson and 3i Group are sharply lower.



NMC Health, Taylor Wimpey, Legal & General, Tui, DCC, Rolls Royce Holdings, Rio Tinto, Prudential and Standard Chartered are also down with notable losses.



Vodafone said it has bagged a seven-year technology partnership with Ryanair to handle online booking, passenger boarding and in-flight transactions for the Irish airline. However, despite the positive news, the stock is down by about 1.2%, falling in line with the overall trend in the market.



IAG shares are down nearly 1% following a former executive of British Airways was indicted for accepting bribes from a ground handling company.



On the economic front, Germany producer prices declined for the second straight month in October largely driven by energy prices, data from Destatis showed.



Producer prices fell by 0.6% year-on-year in October, bigger than the 0.1% drop in September. This was the second straight decrease. Economists had forecast an annual 0.4% fall.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2%, in contrast to a 0.1% increase in September. Prices were forecast to rise 0.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices gained 0.3% on month but declined 0.2% from the same period last year. Energy prices decreased 3.1% annually.



The European Central Bank said in its Financial Stability Review that the euro area financial stability environment remains challenging and non-banks have increased their exposure to riskier assets to address profitability challenges.



The bank noted that investment funds and insurers increased their investment in high yield securities. The search for yield led them to assets of emerging market economies.



The central bank said signs of excessive risk-taking in some sectors require monitoring and targeted macro-prudential action in some countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX